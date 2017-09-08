Welcome to the Big Apple! Chris Soules appeared to be in good spirits in New York City on Thursday, September 7, less than five months after he was involved in a fatal car accident in Iowa.

The Bachelor alum, 35, was spotted arriving at John F. Kennedy International Airport. In photos published by the Daily Mail, he was all smiles while picking up his luggage from a baggage carousel. He sported a fitted gray shirt, charcoal khaki pants, white sneakers and a camouflage baseball cap.

According to the Daily Mail, Soules was granted permission to leave Iowa to travel to NYC, but he must wear a GPS tracking device.

Gabriel Olsen/Getty Images

This is the second time that the reality star has been spotted out in public since the car crash. In May, he posed for a selfie with an employee at an auto parts store in Iowa.

Soules was arrested on April 25 after his pickup truck rear-ended a tractor trailer near Aurora, Iowa. Kenneth Mosher, the 66-year-old driver of the other vehicle, died as a result of the crash. Soules was charged with leaving the scene of a fatal car accident, but he entered a not guilty plea.



In audio obtained by Us Weekly, the Dancing With the Stars season 20 contestant could be heard telling a 911 dispatcher that he was involved in an accident and that the other driver was injured. His legal team has disputed claims that he fled the scene, arguing that he fulfilled his legal obligations by calling 911, identifying himself and remaining at the scene until paramedics arrived.

Soules is scheduled to go to trial on January 18, 2018.

