Chris Soules is breaking his silence after being arrested for allegedly fleeing the scene of a fatal car accident in Iowa on Monday, April 24.



“Chris Soules was involved in an accident Monday evening (April 24) in a rural part of Iowa near his home. He was devastated to learn that Kenneth Mosher, the other person in the accident, passed away,” a spokesperson for the former Bachelor star told People on Tuesday, April 25. "His thoughts and prayers are with Mr. Mosher’s family.”



Buchanan County Sheriff's Office

As previously reported by Us Weekly, the Buchanan County Sheriff's Office told Us that Soules' pickup rear-ended a tractor trailer near Aurora and the vehicles landed in a ditch. The season 19 Bachelor, 35, allegedly left the scene and was later arrested at 1:16 a.m. in Arlington.

Soules was released after posting $10,000 bail on Tuesday, TMZ reports, adding that the reality star was not charged with driving under the influence despite police claiming that Soules was allegedly in possession of alcoholic beverage containers at the time of the crash.

