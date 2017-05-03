Chris Soules' rep slammed "false and misleading" reports surrounding the Bachelor album's April 24 car accident in a new statement to Us Weekly.

Michael Simon/startraksphoto.com

"Neither Mr. Soules nor his legal counsel will be responding to the numerous tabloid style articles and journalists who have been reporting false and misleading stories by citing 'unnamed sources,'" Soules' rep tells Us. "Rather, they will be focusing on presenting the truth, which will reveal how inaccurate and unfair so many of these news accounts have been. We are confident that the fair-minded citizens of Iowa will do what they've always done — reserve judgment until all of the accurate information is properly presented."

The statement comes on the heels of allegations from prosecutors that Soules purchased alcohol shortly before his pickup truck rear-ended a tractor driven by fellow farmer Kenneth Mosher. Both vehicles ended up in a ditch, and Mosher, 66, died from injuries sustained in the accident.

In court documents obtained by Us, prosecutors claimed that the reality star was allegedly seen purchasing alcohol "at a convenience store shortly before the accident." The papers further alleged that "empty and partially consumed open alcoholic beverages" were found in and around Soules' vehicle, and that he "did attempt to obfuscate the immediate facts and circumstances surrounding the incident."



In a separate May 1 court filing, Soules' lawyers requested that his felony D charge be dismissed. They also argued that he didn't flee the scene and that he fulfilled his legal obligations by calling 911, identifying himself and remaining at the scene until an ambulance arrived.



