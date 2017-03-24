A new man about town! Flip or Flop star Christina El Moussa is dating hockey player Nate Thompson, a source confirms to Us Weekly after she was spotted in the stands for one of his games on Wednesday, March 22.

“She’s very into him and it’s super new,” the source tells Us of the pair. The 32-year-old Anaheim Ducks player and El Moussa, 33, first sparked speculation they are an item when they posed together with a group of people at the Lady Ducks fashion show earlier this month.

El Moussa’s rep, Cassandra Zebisch, tells Us that the pair are “just friends.”

Earlier in the day on Wednesday, the reality star made headlines for posing in a matching purple two-piece swimsuit with her 6-year-old daughter Taylor for L*Space Swimwear’s Instagram story.

“Shoot prep & playtime,” a caption for the story read, with El Moussa showing off her seriously enviable figure in the off-the-shoulder bikini top and bottoms with sexy side cutouts.

In other snaps from the series, El Moussa touted a French bulldog puppy and shared a hula hoop with her daughter.

El Moussa was previously linked to family contractor Gary Anderson, but the pair split so that the Flip or Flop star could “focus on her children and herself.”

“Christina is single, and being in a relationship is the last thing on her mind,” Zebisch told Us Weekly last month. Earlier this month, Christina’s ex, Tarek El Moussa, exclusively told Us that he was not totally comfortable with her new relationship.

“Obviously, it bothered me,” Tarek, 35, told Us. “But now I think she can live her life. I’m in such a good place now that I don’t want anything to take me down.”



Christina and Tarek called it quits last summer not long after Christina called 911 on her husband, who had left their $2 million Yorba Linda, California, home with a handgun in his backpack. Tarek filed for divorce in January.

Flip or Flop airs on HGTV Thursdays at 9 p.m. ET.

