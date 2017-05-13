Christina El Moussa responded to her estranged husband Tarek El Moussa’s joke about the explosive fight that led to their split last year, and she wasn’t exactly happy about it.

The drama kicked off on Thursday, May 11, when Tarek, 35, posted a photo to his Instagram story that showed him posing under a sign at read “No guns, weapons of any type.” The Flip or Flop star added the words “or helicopters,” and tagged wife and costar, Christina, adding a middle finger emoji.

He subsequently deleted the pic, which appeared to reference a massive fight the couple had in May 2016, when police were called to their home in response to a report of a “possibly suicidal male with a gun.” An eyewitness told police that he saw the reality TV star run out his back door and jump over his back fence, but Tarek later told authorities, who came to the scene with a helicopter, that he had “no intention of hurting himself.” The pair subsequently announced their split in December.

On Friday, May 12, Christina, 33, appeared to address Tarek’s pic with an Instagram post of her own.

The mom of two shared a photo of the Empire State Building with the quote, “No time for bulls--t when you’re building an empire.”

True That... Only surround yourself with the best ❤️ A post shared by Christina El Moussa (@christinaelmoussa) on May 12, 2017 at 6:50am PDT

“True That,” she captioned the shot. “Only surround yourself with the best. (Tarek even “liked” the post.)

That same day the two-time cancer survivor addressed his earlier post with an Instagram shot that showed him surfing.

“#life is about having #fun and enjoying every #moment….people shouldn’t take things so seriously especially JOKES that are meant to be playful and fun… happy Friday!!”

#life is about having #fun and enjoying every #moment....people shouldn't take things so seriously especially JOKES that are meant to be playful and fun... happy Friday!! Photo/boat capt. Cred: @robertdrenk A post shared by Tarek El Moussa (@therealtarekelmoussa) on May 12, 2017 at 11:04am PDT

As Us Weekly previously reported, the pair, who wed in 2009, are confirmed for another season of Flip or Flop despite their split. The parents of Taylor, 6, and Brayden, 20 months, also attended the Daytime Emmys together at the end of April, posing arm-in-arm on the red carpet.



“We’ll be together for the rest of our lives because we have kids. We need to get along for the kids and for our sanity,” Tarek exclusively told Us in March. “There haven’t been fights. We have fifty-fifty custody now. She’s a great mom and I like to think I’m a great dad. Sometimes she or I will say, ‘I need them for an extra day or two.' We’re both flexible.”

Want stories like these delivered straight to your inbox? Sign up now for the Us Weekly newsletter!