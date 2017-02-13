Christina Grimmie's fans took to social media on Sunday, February 12, to express their frustration after the 2017 Grammy Awards failed to acknowledge the late singer in the show's in memoriam segment.

As John Legend and Cynthia Erivo sang a moving piano cover of the Beach Boys' classic "God Only Knows" at Los Angeles' Staples Center, a montage of late icons Prince, George Michael, Leonard Cohen, Sharon Jones, Debbie Reynolds and many more played on the screen. Viewers pointed out on Twitter that the tribute omitted several big names, including Grimmie, Carrie Fisher and Pete Burns. (Some people also wondered why David Bowie and Eagles frontman Glenn Frey were missing from the video, but they were honored in the 2016 Grammys telecast.)

Michael Kovac/Getty Images for The Humane Society of the United States

"It's a shame they didn't add Christina Grimmie in the 'In Memoriam.' That girl was so good to her fans & had a VOICE! #GRAMMYs," one Twitter user wrote about the Voice contestant, who was fatally shot by a fan at the age of 22 after a concert in Orlando in June 2016.



"Hey, remember when Christina Grimmie was murdered outside of her show? Cause apparently no memorials do," another fan tweeted, referencing the Emmy Awards, which received similar backlash for leaving Grimmie out of its in memoriam segment last year. The Emmys later attributed the omission to being "constrained by time and space."



A third viewer added, "#GRAMMYs said they wanted to protect the music industry but didn't include Christina Grimmie, someone who was fatally hurt in the industry??"

Though Grimmie was not included in the broadcasted memorial, she was honored in a list on the Recording Academy's website. The site noted that "some of these individuals" were remembered on TV, while "all of these individuals … are included in the official 59th GRAMMY Awards program book."

Last thing, it's a shame they didn't add Christina Grimmie in the "In Memoriam". That girl was so good to her fans & had a VOICE! #GRAMMYs — Norman D. Golden ll (@NormanGoldenll) February 13, 2017

Hey, remember when Christina Grimmie was murdered outside of her show? Cause apparently no memoriams do. #GRAMMYs #RIP — monroe scott (@MonroeGScott) February 13, 2017

#GRAMMYs said they wanted to protect the music industry but didn't include Christina Grimmie, someone who was fatally hurt in the industry?? — juuzou (@Sawdah26) February 13, 2017

Why does Christina Grimmie ALWAYS get left out of these tributes? She may not have been the biggest star, but she had real talent. — #TeamGrimmieForever (@iAdoreSelena92) February 13, 2017

Christina Grimmie should have been a part of the In Memoriam tribute. #GRAMMYs — Alex Goldschmidt (@alexandergold) February 13, 2017

Sad that @TheRealGrimmie was not acknowledged in the "In Memoriam" segment of tonight's Grammys. If I missed it, please tell me. — MAURICE LAMARCHE (@MAURICELAMARCHE) February 13, 2017

Here's a Grammy from us, to the winner of our hearts. Thanks for everything ❤ #ChristinaGrimmie pic.twitter.com/KbItgSQztS — Colleen Butters (@SolarCitrus) February 13, 2017

Sign up now for the Us Weekly newsletter to get breaking celebrity news, hot pics and more delivered straight to your inbox!