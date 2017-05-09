CMT Music Awards 2017 Nominees Announced

Larry Busacca/Getty Images

Get ready, country music lovers! The 2017 CMT Music Awards nominations were announced on Tuesday, May 9, when Brett Eldredge stopped by the Today show to reveal which of his fellow country superstars will be competing for the top awards.

Carrie Underwood and Thomas Rhett, last year's winners for Female Video of the Year and Male Video of the Year, are both up for their respective honors again — Underwood for "Church Bells" and Rhett for "Star of the Show." They’re also nominated in the stacked Video of the Year category alongside Kelsea Ballerini, Miranda Lambert, Luke Bryan, Brad Paisley and more country music legends.

The list includes a few non-country stars, too. Nick Jonas scored a nomination for CMT Performance of the Year for his collab with Rhett on “Close,” and Pink nabbed a Collaborative Video of the Year nomination for teaming up with Kenny Chesney on “Setting the World on Fire.”



Fans can vote for their favorite artists on CMT’s website until Monday, June 5, at 12:01 a.m. ET. The show will air live from Nashville’s Music City Center on Wednesday, June 7, at 8 p.m. ET.

See the complete list of contenders below:

Video of the Year:

Artists of Then, Now & Forever, “Forever Country”

Brad Paisley, “Today”

Brett Eldredge, “Wanna Be That Song”

Carrie Underwood, “Church Bells”

Cole Swindell, “Middle of a Memory”

Dierks Bentley and Elle King, “Different for Girls”

Florida Georgia Line, “H.O.L.Y.”

Jon Pardi, “Dirt On My Boots”

Keith Urban, “Blue Ain’t Your Color”

Kelsea Ballerini, “Peter Pan”

Little Big Town, “Better Man”

Luke Bryan, “Huntin’, Fishin,’ and Lovin’ Every Day”

Miranda Lambert, “Vice”

Thomas Rhett, “Star of the Show”





Female Video of the Year:

Carrie Underwood, “Church Bells”

Kelsea Ballerini, “Peter Pan”

Lauren Alaina, “Road Less Traveled”

Maren Morris, “80s Mercedes”

Miranda Lambert, “Vice”

Reba McEntire, “Back to God”





Male Video of the Year:

Blake Shelton, “Came Here to Forget”

Eric Church, “Record Year”

Jason Aldean, “Lights Come On”

Keith Urban, “Blue Ain’t Your Color”

Luke Bryan, “Huntin’, Fishin’, and Lovin’ Every Day”

Thomas Rhett, “Star of the Show”

Duo Video of the Year:

Big & Rich feat. Tim McGraw, “Lovin’ Lately”

Brothers Osborne, “21 Summer”

Dan + Shay, “How Not To”

Florida Georgia Line, “H.O.L.Y.”

LOCASH, “I Know Somebody”









Group Video of the Year:

Eli Young Band, “Saltwater Gospel”

Lady Antebellum, “You Look Good”

Little Big Town, “Better Man”

Midland, “Drinkin’ Problem”

Old Dominion, “Song For Another Time”









Breakthrough Video of the Year:

Brett Young, “In Case You Didn’t Know”

Jon Pardi, “Dirt On My Boots”

Kane Brown, “Used to Love You Sober”

Lauren Alaina, “Road Less Traveled”

Luke Combs, “Hurricane”

RaeLynn, “Love Triangle”

Collaborative Video of the Year:

Artists Then, Now & Forever, “Forever Country”

Chris Young feat. Vince Gill, “Sober Saturday Night”

Dierks Bentley and Elle King, “Different for Girls”

Florida Georgia Line feat. Tim McGraw, “May We All”

Keith Urban feat. Carrie Underwood, “The Fighter”

Kenny Chesney feat. Pink, “Setting the World on Fire”









CMT Performance of the Year:

Jason Aldean, “Hicktown (From CMT Concert of the Summer)”

Jason Derulo and Luke Bryan, “Want to Want Me (From CMT Crossroads)”

John Mellencamp and Darius Rucker, “Pink Houses (From CMT Crossroads)”

Alicia Keys and Maren Morris, “80s Mercedes (From CMT Crossroads)”

Meghan Trainor, Jill Scott and Kelsea Ballerini, “You’re Still the One/Any Man of Mine/Man, I Feel Like a Woman (From CMT Artists of the Year)”

Nick Jonas and Thomas Rhett, “Close (From CMT Crossroads)”

