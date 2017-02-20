It's not every day that someone comes into your life & makes you want to be a better man. I feel so blessed to be by your side @jeffleatham ❤️❤️❤️#WhatMoviesAreMadeOf A post shared by Colton Haynes (@coltonlhaynes) on Feb 19, 2017 at 10:01pm PST

Love wins! Colton Haynes confirmed on Instagram on Sunday, February 19, that he's dating celebrity floral designer Jeff Leatham.

"It's not every day that someone comes into your life & makes you want to be a better man," the Teen Wolf alum, 28, captioned a black-and-white photo of himself shirtless in bed with his new boyfriend. "I feel so blessed to be by your side @jeffleatham #WhatMoviesAreMadeOf."

Haynes hinted at the new romance last week when he shared a Valentine's Day picture of himself and Leatham hugging in front of a sunset, surrounded by candles and red roses in the shape of a heart. "The most special day of my life," he wrote on Instagram. "Thank you @jeffleatham . We were actually in the clouds...speechless. Happy Valentine's Day to all of you. #LoveWins Never be afraid to love harder."



The most special day of my life. Thank you @jeffleatham . We were actually in the clouds...speechless. Happy Valentine's Day to all of you. #LoveWins ❤️❤️❤️ Never be afraid to love harder. A post shared by Colton Haynes (@coltonlhaynes) on Feb 14, 2017 at 9:40pm PST

The Arrow actor also congratulated the florist during the Grammy Awards, sharing a backstage photo of Adele and Lady Gaga posing alongside a bouquet of roses that Leatham designed. "No big deal...just @Adele & @ladygaga posing with my mans flowers. So proud of you @jeffleatham !!!"



Haynes publicly came out as gay during an interview with Entertainment Weekly in May 2016 after rumors swirled online about his "secret gay past." Addressing his sexuality for the first time, he told the outlet, "I should have made a comment or a statement, but I just wasn't ready. I didn't feel like I owed anyone anything. I think in due time, everyone has to make those decisions when they're ready, and I wasn't yet. But I felt like I was letting people down by not coming forward with the rest of what I should have said."



Jared Siskin/Patrick McMullan via Getty Images

Sign up now for the Us Weekly newsletter to get breaking celebrity news, hot pics and more delivered straight to your inbox!