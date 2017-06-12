Colton Haynes Reveals He Lost His Virginity at Age 13

A night to remember! Colton Haynes revealed in an interview with Andy Cohen on Monday, June 12, that he lost his virginity in the eighth grade at the age of 13. (Listen to what he had to say in the video above.)



"I lost my virginity at 13 to a girl and a guy," the Arrow actor, 28, said on SiriusXM's Radio Andy before clarifying that it was two separate occasions and not a threesome. "I've never said that before. The girl was two years older than me, and the guy was, I would say, around 16. ... Everyone participated. It was a real first time. It was exciting."

Ben Gabbe/Getty Images

The Teen Wolf alum admitted to Cohen, 49, that he has had sex with four women in his life. He explained that he slept with both men and women throughout high school before he publicly came out as gay in May 2016 after moving to Hollywood.

Haynes hasn't stayed in touch with the first guy he had sex with, though. "Have you ever Facebook stalked him just to see what he looks like now?" Cohen asked. "No, I haven't," Haynes replied. "I don't even remember his last name."

Though he didn't have a threesome at age 13, the Kansas native all but confirmed that he had one later in life. "We've all had them, but it wasn't that time," he said.

Later in Monday's interview, Haynes, who is now engaged to celebrity floral designer Jeff Leatham, revealed that he "was literally told from the day that I moved to Los Angeles that I could not be gay because I wouldn't get work."

