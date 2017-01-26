Still hung up on her comments. Cyndi Lauper criticized Madonna’s fiery, profanity-laced speech at the Women’s March in Washington, D.C., on Saturday, January 21.

During an appearance on Watch What Happens Live on Thursday, January 25, the “True Colors” singer, 63, said her fellow pop icon’s controversial address didn’t “serve our purpose, because anger is not better than clarity and humanity. That is what opens people’s minds.”

When Madonna, 58, took the stage at the historic protest, she told the crowd that she has thought about “blowing up the White House” due to her anger at President Donald Trump. She later clarified in an Instagram post that she does not promote violence and was simply asking people to channel their frustration into change and to choose love over hate.



Lauper commended Scarlett Johansson’s speech, which detailed the actress’ personal experiences at Planned Parenthood starting when she was 15. "When you want to change people’s minds you have to share your real story like Scarlett Johansson,” the “Girls Just Want to Have Fun” performer said on WWHL. "She shared her story. It was clear. It was eloquent.”



Lauper said she thinks that emotional speeches help the cause but “yelling doesn’t.” She added, "It just jacks people up, but it doesn’t communicate any kind of humanity or any kind of story that would open another person’s mind."



The Women’s March in D.C., which also featured speeches by Ashley Judd and America Ferrera, made history with more than 500,000 participants. More than 1 million people total marched in cities around the globe to protest Trump’s proposed policies. Blake Lively, Miley Cyrus, Chrissy Teigen, Katy Perry, Ariana Grande, Alicia Keys and dozens more stars were among the marchers.

