Snuggles, anyone? Demi Lovato stepped out with her two adorable pooches in Hollywood on Tuesday, April 4, the same day she cuddled up with her beau, professional fighter Guilherme Vasconcelos.

Lovato, 24, kept her look casual, wearing an all-black ensemble, which included black fly-button, ripped jeans, a black jean jacket and a black tank top. She pulled her short hair back into a half ponytail and accessorized with a pair of oversize diamond earrings.

SPOT/AKM-GSI

Her two pups, Batman and Cinderella, dangled from her arms as she juggled them with her phone in one hand. (The “Confident” singer received Batman in August 2015 as a 23rd birthday present shortly after tragically losing her dog Buddy a few weeks earlier. She adopted Cinderella late last month.)

“New baby sister named Cinderella!!” she captioned a cute photo of the dogs on Batman’s Instagram page.



Courtesy Demi Lovato/Instagram

The canine siblings have been having a blast getting to know each other, and Lovato has been sharing all their latest antics via Instagram story videos.

Rich Fury/Getty Images

Later on Tuesday, the “Body Say” singer shared several clips of herself cuddling up to Vasconcelos, 31, on Snapchat. The pair have been going strong since rekindling their romance earlier this year. (The duo previously hooked up last July but parted ways amicably shortly afterward.)

Though Lovato has so far stayed largely mum about her man, she frequently posts photos and videos of herself boxing at their shared gym.

