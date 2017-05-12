Did Harry Styles Just Admit 'Two Ghosts' Is About Taylor Swift?

Just shake it off, mate! Harry Styles, whose self-titled debut album dropped at midnight on Friday, May 12, chatted with BBC Radio 1's Nick Grimshaw about the record — and naturally, Grimshaw brought up the song "Two Ghosts," which fans think is about the singer's ex-girlfriend Taylor Swift.

"I mean, I think it’s pretty, like, self explanatory," Styles, 23, said of the track. "Help me, Jeffrey," he added, appearing to look over at his manager, Jeffrey Azoff.

David Krieger/Bauer-Griffin/GC Images

Fans speculated that "Two Ghosts" could be about Swift, 27, when a teaser for the album revealed some of the lyrics on May 9. "Same lips red, same eyes blue / Same white shirt, couple more tattoos," the lyrics read. "But it's not you and it's not me / Tastes so sweet, looks so real / Sounds like something that I used to feel / But I can't touch what I see / We're not who we used to be / We're not who we used to be / We're just two ghosts singing in the..." (Swift's song "Style" also mentions a white shirt and red lips.)

"Here we go, the one about Taylor Swift!" pic.twitter.com/O8XCYrt4z4 — best harry pics (@thestylespics) May 12, 2017

Styles kept mum about Swift on Friday, but appeared to squirm a little when Grimshaw dropped her name. "Here we go, the one about Taylor Swift," he said, before playing the song on air. Styles cringed and shouted: "Oh, no!"

Swift knows a thing or two about writing songs about exes. It's long been rumored that her 1989 tracks "Style" and "Out of the Woods" are about the former One Directioner.

Styles and Swift briefly dated in 2012. Last month, the British hunk opened up about their short-lived relationship when asked about a photo that was taken of them in NYC in December 2012. "When I see photos from that day, I think: Relationships are hard, at any age. And adding in that you don't really understand exactly how it works when you're 18, trying to navigate all that stuff didn't make it easier,” he told Rolling Stone magazine. “I mean, you're a little bit awkward to begin with. You're on a date with someone you really like. It should be that simple, right? It was a learning experience for sure. But at the heart of it — I just wanted it to be a normal date."

