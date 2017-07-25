This is YUGE! Chrissy Teigen has never been shy about voicing her opposition of President Donald Trump, and now he is finally taking action.

The Sports Illustrated Swimsuit model, 31, revealed on Tuesday, July 25, that the former Celebrity Apprentice host, 71, has blocked her on Twitter. "After 9 years of hating Donald J Trump, telling him 'lol no one likes you' was the straw," she wrote alongside a screenshot showing the error message, "You are blocked from following @realDonaldTrump and viewing @realDonaldTrump's tweets."

After 9 years of hating Donald J Trump, telling him "lol no one likes you" was the straw pic.twitter.com/MhZ6bXT1Dp — christine teigen (@chrissyteigen) July 25, 2017

Teigen tweeted the "no one likes you" remark on Sunday, July 23, in response to Trump writing that some Republicans "do very little to protect their President."



The Lip Sync Battle cohost and her husband, singer John Legend, are two of the more outspoken celebrities who often take to social media to criticize the president and his actions. After Trump tweeted his condemnation of The New York Times' June 27 article about his stance on the Senate health care bill, Teigen responded, "You are 71 f--king years old. Grow. The f--k. Up."



"I've actually been a big Donald Trump hater [for a long time]," she told USA Today in February. "I've been trolling him for about five to seven years now. I've been doing this forever, and I take pride in that."



As does Stephen King. In June, the It author announced on Twitter that "Trump has blocked me from reading his tweets." Fellow novelist J.K. Rowling stepped in, responding, "I still have access. I'll DM [screenshots] to you."



Earlier this month, a group of Twitter users blocked by the real estate mogul filed a lawsuit against him, saying the move violates their First Amendment rights.

