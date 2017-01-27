Donald Trump has lashed out at Madonna over her controversial comments about “blowing up the White House."

The President branded the singer “disgusting” in an interview with Fox’s Sean Hannity on Thursday, January 26.



Talking from the White House Trump said: "Honestly, she's disgusting. I think she hurt herself very badly. I think she hurt that whole cause.”

He added: “I thought what she said was disgraceful to our country.”

Madonna gave a profanity laden speech at the Women’s March in Washington, D.C on January 21, during which she told the crowd she has thought “an awful lot” about “blowing up the White House,” due to her anger at Trump.



Paul Morigi/Getty

She later clarified her comments with an Instagram post insisting she wasn’t promoting violence.



During Trump’s latest interview he also made his feelings known about Saturday Night Live, after one of the writers made a cruel joke about his son, Barron.

“I don’t mind some humor, but it’s terrible,” he said of Katie Rich’s tweet that Barron would become “the country’s first homeschool shooter.”

“For them to attack, for NBC to attack my 10-year-old son, it’s a disgrace. He’s a great boy and it’s not an easy thing for him. Believe me.”



Rich apologized for her off-color comment, but was reportedly suspended indefinitely from the show.

Watch Trump’s full interview with Hannity in the video above.



