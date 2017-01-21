The crème de la crème. President Donald Trump and First Lady Melania Trump graced the stage at the White House for their first presidential dance at the inaugural ball on Friday, January 20. The commander in chief, 70, opted for a slimmer than usual fitted tux while Melania stole the show in a sleek cream Hervé Pierre gown which featured a gorgeous ruffle down the front and a sleek red ribbon belt.

"My number one supporter, Melania,” Trump told the audience before their dance, showing off his stunning wife, 53. “What she puts up with, thank you, honey.”



JIM WATSON/AFP/Getty Images

Erin Boheme, who performed earlier in the evening, then returned to sing Frank Sinatra classic “My Way” as the POTUS and FLOTUS embraced each other, swaying back and forth before the VIP invitees.

JIM WATSON/AFP/Getty Images

Vice President Mike Pence and his wife Karen then joined the couple, before the entire first family came on to the stage. Ivanka Trump looked stunning, per usual, in a floor-length Carolina Herrara gown while Tiffany Trump, who Us Weekly revealed has enlisted the help of celebrity stylist Phillip Bloch for the various events, looked equally as exquisite in a custom Simin Couture gown.

JIM WATSON/AFP/Getty Images

JIM WATSON/AFP/Getty Images

Watch the historic family moment above.



Sign up now for the Us Weekly newsletter to get breaking celebrity news, hot pics, and more delivered straight to your inbox!