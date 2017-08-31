Olivier Douliery-Pool/Getty Images

President Donald Trump will donate $1 million of his personal funds to Hurricane Harvey relief efforts, the White House confirmed on Thursday, August 31.

"He would like to join in the efforts that a lot of people we have seen across the country do," White House press secretary Sarah Huckabee Sanders said during a press conference, adding that the funds would come from Trump's "personal money."

The former Celebrity Apprentice host, 71, has not yet determined which organization will receive the donation. "He actually asked that I check with the [reporters] in this room since you are very good at research and have been doing a lot of reporting into the groups and organizations that are best and most effective in helping and providing aid," Sanders continued. "He'd like some suggestions from the folks here, and I'd be happy to take those."

Hurricane Harvey caused unprecedented, catastrophic flooding and damage in southeastern Texas, particular Houston, over the weekend. The Category 4 storm was downgraded to a tropical depression on Wednesday, August 31, after making a second landfall in Louisiana and then Mississippi. At least 37 Harvey-related deaths have been reported so far in Texas.

In a statement released on Twitter on Wednesday afternoon, Trump pledged to support those affected. "To the people of Houston, and across Texas and Louisiana: We are with you today, we are with you tomorrow, and we will be with you EVERY SINGLE DAY AFTER, to restore, recover, and REBUILD," he wrote.

Many celebrities — including Leonardo DiCaprio, Ellen DeGeneres and Sandra Bullock — have donated money to relief groups such as the Red Cross, Salvation Army and SPCA of Texas. Jamie Foxx plans to host a star-studded telethon to raise money for his home state.



