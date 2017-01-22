How sweet is this? Footage of Duchess Kate and her sister, Pippa Middleton, dressed as bridesmaids at their uncle Gary Goldsmith and Miranda Foote's 1991 wedding surfaced online on Sunday, January 22.

In a three-minute video obtained by the Daily Mail, the sisters look adorable in matching light pink dresses with puffy sleeves and floral crowns. Their younger brother, James Middleton, is also seen, dressed in a black tuxedo with his blond hair parted down the middle.

Indigo/Getty Images

Kate, then 9, looks excited for the ceremony as she waves at the camera, while Pippa, then 7, fidgets with her headpiece and appears slightly less enthused. Throughout the video, the three Middleton children pose for pictures with fellow bridesmaids and groomsmen.

At one point, James, then 3, accompanies the bride down the aisle at St. Peter's Church in Burnham, Buckinghamshire, England. The children's mother, Carole Middleton, is also seen, looking stunning in a patterned blue dress and matching hat.

Later, Kate and Pippa, now 35 and 33 respectively, receive kisses and gifts from Goldsmith as he thanks them for taking part in his wedding.

The newly surfaced footage comes ahead of Pippa's upcoming wedding to her fiancé, hedge fund manager James Matthews. The happy couple, who got engaged last summer, are expected to tie the knot on May 20. Kate and Prince William, meanwhile, married at Westminster Abbey in April 2011 in a televised wedding viewed by millions of people around the world.

Sign up now for the Us Weekly newsletter to get breaking celebrity news, hot pics and more delivered straight to your inbox!