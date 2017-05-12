Dwyane Wade's New Puppy Is the Cutest Thing You'll See Today

Jeff Schear/Getty Images

Just try not to smile at this little guy! Dwyane Wade just got an adorable puppy, a French bulldog named Tre Wade.

The Chicago Bulls athlete, 35, took to Instagram earlier this week to introduce the tiny canine to his 9.2 million followers. "Tre' Wade!!!" he captioned a photo of his new buddy on Monday, May 8. "He doesn't know it yet but he's gonna be my best friend."

According to the Chicago Tribune, Wade and his wife, actress Gabrielle Union, already have four other dogs — Bobby Hurley, Pink, Jaro and Charlie Blue. Tre will join the pack soon, after puppy training.

"My little homie is in training but he's already a part of the Wade family," the athlete shared. "Can't wait to hit the streets with you Tre'."

Wade also quoted his stylist Calyann Barnett in the post, writing, "Once again as @unlawfullady always says…All your friends you pay for them to be your friends. Dang that's cold!"

With the addition of Tre, the NBA star and Union have a very full house. Wade has three sons, Zaire Blessing, Zion Malachi Airamis and Xavier Zechariah, and also raises his teenage nephew Dahveon.



Want stories like these delivered straight to your inbox? Sign up now for the Us Weekly newsletter!