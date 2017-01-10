Way to keep it short and sweet, girl. Eva Mendes took to Instagram to show a rare moment of PDA toward her longtime love Ryan Gosling. Following the La La Land star’s emotional acceptance speech for his Best Performance by an Actor in a Motion Picture — Musical or Comedy win, the actress, 42, subtly showed her appreciation for his heartfelt tribute to his "lady."



Mendes posted a photo of Hidden Figures’ Janelle Monae on Monday, January 9, and also slipped in a nod to the father of their daughters, Amada and Esmeralda, before going on to rave about the actress’ style. “Obviously this wasn’t my favorite moment of the night, ” she wrote. “But it was definitely my favorite style moment of the night. The stunning and talented @janellemonae is killing me with this look.”



Though Mendes’ acknowledgement of the moment was understated, Gosling spent the majority of his speech raving about his love of six years. He also dedicated his win to Mendes’ late brother, Juan Carlos Mendez, who lost his battle with throat cancer in April at the age of 53.



“I would like to try to thank one person properly and say while I was singing and dancing and playing piano and having one of the best experiences I've ever had on a film, my lady was raising our daughter, pregnant with our second and trying to help her brother fight his battle with cancer,” Gosling said of Mendes upon accepting his award. “If she hadn't have taken all that on so that I could have this experience, it would surely be someone else up here other than me today. So, sweetheart, thank you. To my daughters, Amada and Esmeralda, I love you.”



The moment was just one of many memorable ones for Gosling, whose win added to the musical drama’s record-setting seven Golden Globe victories. As Gosling made his way to the stage to accept his win, fellow nominees Ryan Reynolds and Andrew Garfield proceeded to make out in their seats. Seemingly unaware of the moment, Gosling cracked a joke that he won the award because he was mistaken for Reynolds. “This isn’t the first time I’ve been mistaken for Ryan Reynolds, but it’s getting out of hand,” he quipped. “Ryan, obviously there’s been some kind of mistake, but I’m up here if you don’t mind.”

