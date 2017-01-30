Dolores is getting hitched! Evan Rachel Wood is engaged to her bandmate Zach Villa, her rep confirms exclusively to Us Weekly.

The Westworld actress, 29, and Villa both wore silver bands on their left ring fingers while attending the 2017 SAG Awards in L.A. together on Sunday, January 29.

Wood, who is now Nashville-based, and Villa met in 2015 when they performed together at a cabaret with a John Hughes (Sixteen Candles, Breakfast Club) theme. They launched the musical duo group Rebel and a Basketcase that same year.

The True Blood alum and Villa, who studied at Juilliard, first sparked dating rumors when they held hands and kissed at the Critics’ Choice Awards on December 11.

This will be the second marriage for Wood, who shares a 3-year-old son with ex-husband Jamie Bell. (The pair has never revealed his name.) Us broke the news in May 2014 that the exes split after nearly two years of marriage.

Bell, 30, also plans to walk down the aisle again. Earlier this month, Us revealed that he popped the question to his Fantastic Four costar Kate Mara, and the two will tie the knot this year.

