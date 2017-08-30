Exes Lady Gaga, Taylor Kinney Still ‘Talk or Text Every Single Day’

Exes Lady Gaga and Taylor Kinney are still good friends, even though the singer has moved on with her agent Christian Carino.

"Gaga and Taylor Kinney are still very close, but they are only friends,” an insider exclusively tells Us. "Gaga and Taylor talk or text every single day and meet up when they’re in the same city, but nothing romantic is happening between them.”

The Chicago Fire actor, 35, was recently spotted attending the Friday, August 25, stop of the 31-year-old pop star’s Joanne world tour at Chicago’s Wrigley Field.

The exes broke off their engagement in July 2016 after five years together. A source told Us at the time that “distance was definitely a big, big issue” and they were “ultimately too different.”

In an October 2016 interview, Gaga explained that she’ll always have love for Kinney. “It’s just about life changes, and we all go through different stages and we’re focused on different things,” she said on Howard Stern’s SiriusXM show. “To be fair, I think that Taylor’s pretty f--king cool that over the years no matter what creative transformation that I’ve gone through, he’s always been very supportive of that and loving."

Gaga seems to be happy in her new relationship. The Grammy winner even gushed about Carino during her Tuesday, August 29, concert at NYC’s Citi Field: “Right before I came on stage tonight — my boyfriend Christian is here tonight, and he sent me a text message saying, I am going to be on the runway just in case you fall. All you can ask for is somebody you love that wants to catch you if you fall.”

Us Weekly exclusively confirmed their romance in February after the Creative Artists Agency exec was spotted kissing the “Million Reasons” songstress on the cheek before her Super Bowl LI halftime performance.

Want stories like these delivered straight to your phone? Download the Us Weekly iPhone app now!

For the latest celebrity entertainment, news and lifestyle videos, subscribe to Us Weekly's YouTube Page.