#AuNaturel. Faith Hill opened up about aging in a recent interview with NewBeauty. The country superstar, who turns 50 in September, shared that she celebrates having wrinkles as a testament of a happy, fulfilled life.

“I honestly don’t pay attention to aging,” the Spring/Summer 2017 cover star told the magazine. “If I did, my girls would notice and I don’t want that. That’s not a message I want them to have.” (Hill and her husband, Tim McGraw, are the parents of daughters Gracie, 19, Maggie, 18, and Audrey, 15.) “The secret is being confident—with your age, with yourself. Life is so precious. We only have one; what’s the point of stressing about all of that?”

Ruven Afanador for NewBeauty

“I’m okay with having lines,” the “This Kiss” singer added. “I’m almost 50, I want people to know I’ve smiled a lot!”

And the country crooner is equally as laidback when it comes to her glam. “I used to wear tons of makeup, like that ’80s caked-on makeup,” she recalled. “It’s the reason I rarely wear it now unless I absolutely have to.”

McGraw and Hill are embarking on a tour together for the first time since their October 1996 nuptials, and McGraw also appreciates his wife au naturel, she said.

Ruven Afanador for NewBeauty

“He likes when I have no makeup on and crazy-curly hair," Hill shared. "Before I put it up in a ponytail, he always tells me to wear it down because it’s his favorite."



