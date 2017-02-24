Despite Teen Mom's Farrah Abraham’s rocky past with fellow MTV star Kailyn Lowry, the former adult film actress, 25, is sending Lowry nothing but positive thoughts following the Hustle and Heart author's pregnancy announcement on Friday, February 24.



“[I] wish Kailyn and her three kids all the best,” Abraham tells Us Weekly of the Teen Mom 2 star.

Matthew Eisman/Getty Images; Steve Granitz/WireImage

The two have exchanged insults on Teen Mom specials, social media and in the press for over a year, and most recently beefed on Twitter in January when Lowry, 24, called out Abraham's pornography past. When a fan tweeted at Lowry comparing her demeanor in a recent episode to that of the Furnished by Farrah owner, the Teen Mom 2 star responded January 27, writing, "We all have bad times... but I def never did porn so there's no comparison."

They beefed on Twitter in December, too, because Lowry sided with Amber Portwood in her feud against Abraham. In an interview with RealMRHousewife.com at the time, Lowry brought up Abraham's adult film experience again, claiming the mom of 8-year-old Sophia, “is out here doing pornos to stay relevant.” (Abraham had previously said Lowry got pregnant the second time for the attention.)

As reported Thursday, February 23, Lowry — already the mom of Isaac, 7, and Lincoln, 3 — has another bun in the oven. She discussed the news on her blog a day after the announcement. “When I started thinking long and hard, I knew I wanted more,” Lowry wrote Friday, February 24. “This was the choice I made. This is the baby I thought I wasn’t sure if I could have. I know this isn’t an ideal situation but I know everything will be ok.”

Now, Lowry says she’s “almost halfway there” in her pregnancy, though she does not yet know the sex of the baby. She also hasn’t revealed who the father is, but she declared that ex Jo Rivera (the dad of her oldest) knew about her pregnancy, while ex-husband Javi Marroquin — with whom she shares Lincoln — did not.

“Jo has been aware of things for a while now. He was one of the first to know because we can have adult conversations about things while he respectfully gives his opinions. We always share concerns and move forward,” she explained on the site. “Unfortunately, I never got to have a conversation with him [Javi] about it.”

