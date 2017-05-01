Drama, drama, drama! Farrah Abraham revealed in a new interview why she walked off the set of the season premiere of Marriage Boot Camp: Reality Stars Family Edition.

Things got tense on the Friday, April 28, episode when the Teen Mom OG star mentioned her 2010 physical altercation with her now-estranged mother, Debra Danielsen. Danielsen was arrested for the incident after she allegedly choked and hit her then 18-year-old daughter, TMZ reported at the time. She was later charged with assault in an Iowa court.

Tara Ziemba/Getty Images

Abraham walked off the set of the WE tv reality series on Friday night after her mom called the since-dropped charges "bogus" and claimed that Abraham had threatened to kill her.

"Why am I raising my voice, why am I arguing and fighting up against somebody who can't admit to what is really happening and going on in our family history?" the MTV star told E! News. "I get really upset when I'm around liars. I detest people who lie. I can't stand it."

Abraham hinted that future episodes of Marriage Boot Camp will also focus on her fight with Danielsen. "There is an episode where we talk about traumatic experiences, my mom and I, and we still cannot get on the same page," she said. "So, sometimes between lie detector tests and traumatic experiences, there's just a certain point in time where you're like, 'Somebody does not have the wherewithal to take accountability to even remember things,' and you're like, 'Why do I even want to be around them anymore?' The best narcissists can block things out and act like nothing ever happened to just keep going."



Nonetheless, the reality star doesn't regret sharing her personal life with viewers. "I really believe in sharing my story to improve social behaviors in the nation," she told E! News. "I think that's the best way to do it through media. And I've made history time and time again with that."

Marriage Boot Camp: Reality Stars Family Edition airs on WE tv Fridays at 9 p.m. ET.

Want stories like these delivered straight to your inbox? Sign up now for the Us Weekly newsletter!