Going public! Blake Lively and Ryan Reynolds brought their two young daughters along with them to the Hollywood Walk of Fame on Thursday, December 15, where the Deadpool actor was being honored with a star.

The family’s first public outing caused a stir, but get ready for another big reveal: Us Weekly can also exclusively confirm the name of the couple’s 2-month-old baby: Ines.



Lively, 29, and Reynolds, 40, looked ecstatic to share his big moment with their whole family present, and in an interview with Extra, Reynolds explained that the once-in-a-lifetime moment was one he wanted their girls to be there for.



“This is one of the rare occasions when we thought we got to bring the whole clan,” the notoriously private actor said. “I’d regret it in 20 years if I didn’t.”



At the ceremony, the couple’s 23-month-old daughter James sat on her mom’s lap as Reynolds addressed the gathered crowd. “I want to thank my wife, Blake, who is sitting right there, who is everything to me. You are the best thing that has ever happened to me,” the actor said. “You make everything better. You make everything in my life better. You’ve given me two of the most incredible children I’ve ever hoped to have.”



At one point during the afternoon, the family of four posed for the cameras, and little James stole the spotlight by snatching the mic away from her dad and shaking it at the crowd.



In his interview with Extra, Reynolds joked, “It’s not the first time she’s snatched a mic out of someone’s hands. When she’s 20, she can happily do whatever she wants. Thirty — I’m gonna up that to 30.”

