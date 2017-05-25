Fixer Upper star Chip Gaines wants you to learn from his mistakes. The HGTV personality is writing a memoir.

“I’ve done so many dumb things in my day that I had enough material to write a book...so I did!” Gaines, who often shows off his goofy side on the hit home improvement show, shared on Instagram on Thursday, May 25.

The Waco, Texas-based construction guru, 42, added that the book, titled Capital Gaines — Smart Things I Learned Doing Stupid Stuff, will hit shelves this fall.

Donna Ward/Getty Images

According to his website with wife Joanna Gaines, the book will chronicle the trials and triumphs of Gaines’ rise to HGTV fame and include promising tales of his “craziest antics and the lessons learned along the way.”

His latest venture comes after Us Weekly reported last month that Gaines is being sued by his former business partners over his successful Magnolia company. In documents obtained by Us Weekly, John L. Lewis and Richard L. Clark, cofounders and former partners of Magnolia Realty, claim that Gaines bought them out prior to the premiere of Fixer Upper and “forced the sale of the business for a fraction of its true value by hiding the fact that ‘Magnolia’ was soon to receive nationwide advertising and branding."

Tell Us: Are you excited for the book?

Sign up now for the Us Weekly newsletter to get breaking celebrity news, hot pics and more delivered straight to your inbox!

For the latest celebrity entertainment, news and lifestyle videos, subscribe to Us Weekly’s YouTube Page!