Safety first! George Clooney and his pregnant wife Amal have vowed to be more “responsible” with their travel choices, now they are set to become parents.

The couple are expecting twins in June, and the Monument’s Men star insists it’s forced them to reconsider the countries they visit.

Speaking to Paris Match Magazine, Clooney, 55, said: “We decided to be much more responsible, to avoid the danger. I won’t go to South Sudan anymore or the Congo, Amal will no longer go to Iraq and she’ll avoid places where she knows she isn’t welcome.”

Amal’s job as a human right’s attorney means she often visits dangerous territories for her clients.

Getty Images

She recently took on ISIS for Nadia Murad, a human trafficking survivor, and admitted she’d discussed with her husband, “the risks involved,” but forged forward regardless.

While the parents-to-be will curb risky travel, they still have plenty of safe options as to where to raise their babies.

Clooney opened up about the nomadic lifestyle they plan to live while their children are young.

“We have the chance to live between three countries: Italy, America and England,” he said of the places where they already have homes. “But as soon as the children go to school, it’ll be necessary to choose where to settle. In the meantime, we will continue to move according to our respective schedules.”

He added: “People think we are never together, but we have not been separated for more than a week.”

Want stories like these delivered straight to your inbox? Sign up now for the Us Weekly newsletter!