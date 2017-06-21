Drinks on George Clooney! The 56-year-old Oscar winner just sold his Casamigos tequila company with Rande Gerber for a cool $1 billion to Diageo, a British beverage company.

Denise Truscello/WireImage

The friends started the ultra-premium tequila brand as a passion project in 2013 and were surprised by its success themselves.

“We created Casamigos Tequila 4 years ago for us to drink personally and selling it for 1 billion dollars is something we never could have imagined,” Gerber, 55, told Us Weekly in a statement on Tuesday, June 21. “We remain committed to our brand and look forward to our future with Diageo and continuing our work with our dedicated and passionate Casamigos team.”

Europa Press/Europa Press via Getty Images

Although Clooney and Gerber will still be involved with the tequila company following the sale, which is expected to close during the second half of 2017, the actor will now have time to focus on his other babies. The Oscar winner welcomed twins Ella and Alexander with wife Amal Clooney earlier this month.

"This morning Amal and George welcomed Ella and Alexander Clooney into their lives. Ella, Alexander and Amal are all healthy, happy and doing fine,” a rep for George told Us Weekly in a statement on June 7. “George is sedated and should recover in a few days."



“They are gorgeous. [My wife] Nina swears they have George’s nose,” the actor's dad Nick Clooney said of his twin grandchildren to WXIX Fox 19. “Not both of them, one of them."



Want stories like these delivered straight to your inbox? Sign up now for the Us Weekly newsletter!