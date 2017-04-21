A special visitor. George W. Bush gave an update on his father George H.W. Bush's health in an Instagram post on Thursday, April 20.

The 43rd president, 70, shared a photo of the two in the hospital. "Pleased to report that 41 is joyful, strong, and ready to come home soon," he wrote.

The father of six, 92, shared the same pic via Twitter. "Big morale boost from a high level delegation. No father has ever been more blessed, or prouder," he captioned.

As previously reported, George H.W. Bush, who is the oldest living former president, was admitted to a Houston hospital on April 14 "for observation due to a persistent cough that prevented him from getting proper rest," according to spokesman Jim McGrath. He had a mild case of pneumonia, which was treated.

In January, he was hospitalized in the ICU for an acute respiratory problem stemming from pneumonia. His wife, Barbara Bush, was treated at the same time for bronchitis.



