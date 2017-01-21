#Mood. George W. Bush had a personal battle with his poncho while trying to protect himself from the rain during Donald Trump’s inauguration on Friday, January 20. The former president couldn’t for the life of him find where to put the poncho on over his head, giving birth to a much-needed hilarious new meme on social media after Trump took the oath of office.

“George W Bush so embarrassed to be seen in Trump's company he hid in a plastic bag #feels #InaugurationDay,” one person on Twitter tweeted along with the hilarious snaps, while another added: “As wack as today is at least we have George Bush tryna put a rain poncho on lmaooo.”

The photos were captured by Reuters photographer Rick Wilking and at one point, Bush was so focused on his struggle to arrange his poncho, he seemingly whacked former Vice President Cheney, seated behind him, in the head with the plastic material.

In the series of now viral photos, Bush can also be seen making eye contact with Wilking and laughing, seemingly aware of the scene he'd been making. Bush was in attendance along with his wife, former first lady Laura Bush. His famous father, George H.W. Bush, and former first lady Barbara Bush, who were both recently hospitalized, had to miss the event due to their health scares.

Read the best reactions to Bush's dilemma below: