#Mood. George W. Bush had a personal battle with his poncho while trying to protect himself from the rain during Donald Trump’s inauguration on Friday, January 20. The former president couldn’t for the life of him find where to put the poncho on over his head, giving birth to a much-needed hilarious new meme on social media after Trump took the oath of office.

REUTERS/Rick Wilking

“George W Bush so embarrassed to be seen in Trump's company he hid in a plastic bag #feels #InaugurationDay,” one person on Twitter tweeted along with the hilarious snaps, while another added: “As wack as today is at least we have George Bush tryna put a rain poncho on lmaooo.”



REUTERS/Rick Wilking

REUTERS/Rick Wilking

The photos were captured by Reuters photographer Rick Wilking and at one point, Bush was so focused on his struggle to arrange his poncho, he seemingly whacked former Vice President Cheney, seated behind him, in the head with the plastic material.



REUTERS/Rick Wilking

In the series of now viral photos, Bush can also be seen making eye contact with Wilking and laughing, seemingly aware of the scene he'd been making. Bush was in attendance along with his wife, former first lady Laura Bush. His famous father, George H.W. Bush, and former first lady Barbara Bush, who were both recently hospitalized, had to miss the event due to their health scares.



Read the best reactions to Bush's dilemma below:

Never thought I'd say that George W Bush is all of us, but here we are #Inauguration pic.twitter.com/anqkQWhDCq — Ellie Schwartz (@EllieInTheStars) January 20, 2017

Tough day? At least you're not George Bush tryin' to put on a rain poncho. Dubya is the GOAT. Merica. pic.twitter.com/UHMcpQ70zV — Cloyd Rivers Pics (@CloydRiversPics) January 21, 2017

Republican or Democrat I think we can all relate to George Bush putting on a poncho pic.twitter.com/Erm0yfiZ2P — Seanny Drama (@SMSullivan3391) January 20, 2017

Out of everything I've seen on the internet today, George W. Bush trying to put on a poncho tops it all. pic.twitter.com/13Qbeb2iFD — MĀTT CHILĀ (@MatthewChila) January 20, 2017

Screw this speech. I want more footage of George Bush trying to put on a poncho #Inauguration — Ang (@_angelabautista) January 20, 2017

George W. Bush fighting his poncho during the inauguration is a strong representation of life 😂 — Emily (@egghead1110) January 21, 2017

How can u not know how to put on a rain poncho 😫😫😫 https://t.co/cmG0mslZI3 — Amanda Hunter (@__SourPatchKidd) January 20, 2017

Tfw you're responsible for the deaths of 100,000 Iraqis but you still don't know how to use a rain poncho pic.twitter.com/eDA3UH7RvJ — Gabriella Paiella (@GMPaiella) January 20, 2017

As wack as today is at least we have George Bush tryna put a rain poncho on lmaooo pic.twitter.com/n1rbe91gRx — victoria (@CountOnVic) January 20, 2017







