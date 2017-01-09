They don’t call her a Hollywood legend for nothing. Goldie Hawn poked fun at herself by pretending that she couldn’t read the teleprompter as she and Amy Schumer presented the Golden Globe for Best Actor in a Comedy or Musical Film on Sunday, January 8. Watch the hilarious clip above!

The 71-year-old actress stunned in a metallic black off-the-shoulder Prabal Gurung gown with long sleeves and appeared to be squinting out toward the cameras as she bungled a few key words, much to the delight of the audience.



Hawn substituted “tainted” for “talented” in reference to the actors nominated in the category, and read aloud “mystical” for “musical” when describing the awards. Schumer, 35, who stars alongside Hawn as her daughter in the comedy Snatched, good-naturedly corrected her. At one point, Schumer even asked Hawn’s longtime partner, Kurt Russell, whether the Death Becomes Her actress had forgotten her glasses at home, drawing chuckles from the audience. (He mouthed back that she never wears them.)



Paul Drinkwater/NBCUniversal via Getty Images

Although the duo's bit was a hit with the crowd, Twitter users, on the other hand, had a more mixed reaction to Hawn and Schumer’s presenting schtick.



Just because Goldie Hawn is making us laugh by acting ditzy doesn't mean she's not a strong woman. It's called "comedy." #GoldenGlobes — Patti Murin (@PattiMurin) January 9, 2017

Really @goldiehawn you were my teen then my adult joy. I wish you would of aged yourself more gracefully. 2nite i still had a Goldie giggle — Alexandra Saludes (@bambialex) January 9, 2017

I'm not sure what was happening with @amyschumer and @goldiehawn but I loved every second. #GoldenGlobes can't wait for @Snatched_Movie — eric bartley (@ericdbartley) January 9, 2017

I want whatever Goldie Hawn and Viola Davis are drinking. They are both rambling on about nothing #GoldenGlobes #Crazies #SundayFunday — Aislinn Wake (@AislinnWake) January 9, 2017

Is Goldie Hawn drunk?? #GoldenGlobes — Mike Lanham (@MikeLanham) January 9, 2017

The pair’s chemistry and friendship has been well documented throughout the filming of Snatched. In October, the actresses landed themselves in hot water after they created a spoof of Beyoncé’s “Formation” while filming in Hawaii.



