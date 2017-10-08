Film producer Harvey Weinstein was fired from his own company on Sunday, October 8, amid sexual harassment allegations.

“In light of new information about misconduct by Harvey Weinstein that has emerged in the past few days, the directors of The Weinstein Company — Robert Weinstein, Lance Maerov, Richard Koenigsberg and Tarak Ben Ammar — have determined, and have informed Harvey Weinstein, that his employment with The Weinstein Company is terminated, effective immediately,” the Weinstein Company board of representatives said in a statement to Us Weekly on Sunday.

As previously reported, the Oscar winner, 65, took a leave of absence from his film studio earlier this week, after The New York Times published a report detailing decades of sexual harassment allegations against him.

"I came of age in the 60's and 70's, when all the rules about behavior and workplaces were different. That was the culture then," he wrote in a lengthy statement on Thursday, October 5. "I have since learned it's not an excuse, in the office — or out of it. To anyone. I realized some time ago that I needed to be a better person and my interactions with the people I work with have changed. I appreciate the way I've behaved with colleagues in the past has caused a lot of pain, and I sincerely apologize for it. Though I'm trying to do better, I know I have a long way to go. That is my commitment."

He explained that he was working with a team of therapists, assembled by his attorney Lisa Bloom, to “learn about myself” and “conquer my demons.”

Bloom subsequently announced on Twitter on Saturday, October 7, that she had resigned as an adviser to the Hollywood honcho.

In the Times article, Ashley Judd went on record about an experience she had with Weinstein, when she arrived at his hotel for what she assumed was a meeting and instead was greeted by the studio head in a bathrobe, who asked if she wanted to watch him to take a shower. Weinstein denied Judd’s claims in an interview with the New York Post’s Page Six.

While some other big Hollywood names remained silent as speculation swirled about the husband of Marchesa designer Georgina Chapman, Rose McGowan took to Twitter to declare, “Ladies of Hollywood, your silence is deafening.”



Girls creator Lena Dunham also tweeted that Judd was a “hero,” writing, “Imagine you'd worked your ass off to get into an industry and coming forward would take it all away?”

Amber Tamblyn, America Ferrera and Brie Larson also spoke out about what Ferrera called an “abuse of power.”

