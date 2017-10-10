tHarvey Weinstein and his wife, Georgina Chapman, have split amid his sexual harassment scandal, a source confirms to Us Weekly.

“My heart breaks for all the women who have suffered tremendous pain because of these unforgivable actions,” the Marchesa designer said in a statement to People on Tuesday, October 10. “I have chosen to leave my husband. Caring for my young children is my first priority and I ask the media for privacy at this time.”



The couple, who wed in 2007 have two children together.

The split comes less than a week after the New York Times published a shocking expose claiming that the Hollywood producer had a history of sexual harassment going back decades. Ashley Judd spoke to the paper for the story and detailed an encounter in Weinstein’s hotel room where he greeted her in a bathrobe for what she thought was a business meeting and asked her to give him a massage. The Times also revealed that several women, including actress Rose McGowan, had been paid out by The Weinstein Company head over the years in settlements over sexual harassment allegations.



Weinstein took a leave of absence from the company the day the story broke but was subsequently fired by his own company on Sunday, October 8.

Since then several more women have come forward with allegations of sexual assault, including Italian actress and director Asia Argento, while A-listers including Gwyneth Paltrow and Angelina Jolie detailed incidents of sexual harassment.



Chapman, 41, was initially supportive of her husband, with Weinstein telling the New York Post on Thursday that “she stands 100 percent behind me. Georgina and I have talked about this at length.”



Weinstein’s attorney said last week that the producer was preparing to sue the Times for $50 million for a story that “is saturated with false and defamatory statements.”

Numerous stars have spoken out against Weinstein, including Kate Winslet, George Clooney and Jennifer Lawrence.



