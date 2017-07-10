Her wand skills have definitely improved! Hilary Duff recreated that iconic Disney Channel wand promo, and it’s giving us all the feels.

The former Lizzie McGuire star, 29, was playing Truth or Dare for BuzzFeed with her Younger costar Sutton Foster when they dared Duff to give it another go. “Did I nail it or should I do it again?” she joked while giving the camera a pouty face.



Earlier this year, some of the cringeworthy outtakes from the “You’re watching Disney Channel” promos resurfaced on social media. In the video, Duff was waving a green stick around on a plain backdrop before they added the brand’s mouse ears in post-production. The actress, who starred on Lizzie McGuire from 2001 to 2004, looked unenthusiastic after filming several takes and tried to muster a smile after someone off camera instructs her to look "real proud at the end.”

The singer, who was 13 when Lizzie McGuire premiered, explained the backstory of those popular promos and the awkward behind-the-scenes videos. "So we have to do the thing when they put it in CGI, like the mouse ears. They made us do it, like, 900 times,” she said. "I lost all personality at that point. Plus, I was like a pubescent teen. I was like, ‘What are they making me do? This is invisible! It’s not cool.’ But Raven-Symoné was nailing it!”

She added that just prior to the wand-waving, she had filmed the credits for her hit sitcom. "I think I had shot the beginning of Lizzie McGuire with all those bouncy balls, and I was like, ‘What is this last-minute thing?’” she recalled. "It’s so good. It’s, like, Hilary with a lot of attitude. Like, ‘What are they making me do?’ But now I’m happy to do it, because that was hilarious.”

Watch her recreate it in the video above!

