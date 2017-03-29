Hillary Clinton slammed President Donald Trump's administration while giving the keynote address at the Professional BusinessWomen of California conference in San Francisco on Tuesday, March 28. Watch the video above.

Justin Sullivan/Getty Images

"There is no place I'd rather be than here with you. Other than the White House," the former secretary of state, 69, began. "Obviously the outcome of the election wasn't the one I hoped for, worked for, but I will never stop speaking out for common-sense benefits that will allow moms and dads to stay on the job."

Clinton went on to state that Trump's administration has been "met with a wave of resistance," and called the attempt to repeal the Affordable Care Act "disastrous."

Justin Sullivan/Getty Images

"People who had never been active in politics told their stories at town hall meetings," Clinton said Tuesday. "They were people who had something to say and were determined to be heard."

The former first lady went on to criticize White House press secretary Sean Spicer. Hours earlier, Spicer got defensive when White House correspondent April Ryan asked him about Trump's meeting with former Secretary of State Condoleezza Rice. "April, hold on, it seems like you're hell-bent on trying to make sure that whatever image you want to tell about this White House stays," he said. "Stop shaking your head."

Clinton reacted to the incident in her speech, saying, "[Women of color have] a lifetime of practice taking precisely these kinds of indignities in stride."

The 2016 Democratic presidential candidate has been keeping a low profile since Trump, her Republican opponent, received more electoral votes than her in the November election. (She won the popular vote by nearly 3 million votes.) Earlier this month, she opened up about her "setbacks" at a public appearance at a Girls Inc. event in New York.

"I have had my ups and my downs. In the last months I have done my share of sleeping, a little soul-searching and reflecting, long walks in the woods, and in those moments I am thankful for my own village, my community and family and friends who have supported and encouraged me," she said on March 7. "I have also been buoyed by the love and support that I have received by the young women I have mentored over my time. They inspire me every day."

Sign up now for the Us Weekly newsletter to get breaking celebrity news, hot pics and more delivered straight to your inbox!