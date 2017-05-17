After years of insisting he’d never have children, George Clooney now can’t wait to be a dad of two.



The 56-year-old Oscar winner, expecting twins — a boy and a girl! — in June with wife Amal Clooney, “is getting a little anxious about the babies’ arrival,” an insider reveals in the new issue of Us Weekly. “But he’s nervous in an excited, good way!” Find out more in the video above, and detailed below!

The actor and the human-rights lawyer, 39, may not have to sweat it out much longer. The couple, who started trying for kids shortly after their September 2014 vows, “think the twins will come before their due date,” says the source.

And with parenthood imminent, the jet-setting duo are taking some downtime (in February, Clooney told Paris March magazine they were being more “responsible” about their travel, avoiding places such as the Congo and Iraq) and preparing their recently renovated 17th-century Oxfordshire, England, manor for the infants. It's a change of heart from March, however, when another pal told Us of the babies’ nursery, “[They] haven’t decorated it yet. They don’t want to jinx anything.”

Though the pair also have homes in L.A., NYC and Italy’s Lake Como, the first source insists that the Money Monster star will become a dad across the pond.

“George is staying put in London until Amal gives birth. They’ll figure out their schedules after that,” says the insider. “For now, they’re just hunkering down!”

According to Clooney, they family will eventually settle on one location. “As soon as the children go to school, it’ll be necessary to choose where to settle,” he told Paris March. “In the meantime, we will continue to move according to our respective schedules.”

