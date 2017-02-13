Thanks for sharing, Julie Chen! On the Thursday, February 9, episode of The Talk, the show’s host, who is married to CBS CEO Leslie Moonves, spilled that Amal Clooney is pregnant with twins and due to welcome babies with husband George Clooney in June. But just how did Chen know?



“Here’s the truth of the matter,” the 47-year-old told Entertainment Tonight. “My husband and I saw George and Amal about almost three weeks ago and they casually mentioned that they were expecting twins. We were all like, ‘Is it a secret?’ and George kind of went, ‘No.’ But we didn’t feel right telling anybody.”

Michael Kovac/WireImage; Todd Williamson/Getty Images

That is, until a British tabloid began speculating about what will likely be Hollywood’s best dressed bump. “My producer said, ‘We might report on it,’” Chen continued. “I’m like, ‘No, it’s true! It’s totally true! He said it wasn’t a secret. Let’s break the news!’ I’ve been dying to tell.”

David M. Benett/Dave Benett/Getty Images for Netflix

But before blabbing, she got the go-ahead from her husband. “I called Leslie first because they’re old friends,” she explained. “Leslie knows him for so long. He goes, ‘You know what? I think it’s OK.’ …This is news everyone celebrates! How could you want to keep it a secret?”

The Oscar winner, 55, and the human rights lawyer, 39, who wed in September 2014, have plenty of support in their corner.

“We are extremely happy for George and Amal, and I cannot imagine two people who would be better parents,” his mother, Nina, tells Us. “We were with them, and they told us together. We were all together, and it was lovely.”

Todd Williamson/Getty Images for MPTF

Even George’s pal Matt Damon has offered some sage advice. “I was working with him last fall and he pulled me aside on set and I mean, I almost started crying,” Damon told ET Canada. “I was so happy for him. And I was like, ‘How far along is she?’ And he goes, ‘Eight weeks.' [And I said], ‘Are you out of your mind? Don't tell anybody else! Don't tell anybody else! Don't you know the 12-week rule?’ Like, of course he doesn’t.”



