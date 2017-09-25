Surprise! Idina Menzel and Aaron Lohr have tied the knot. The Frozen actress revealed the news via Twitter on Monday, September 25.

"Wanted to let you know... Married the love of my life #aaronlohr this weekend @ our home," the 46-year-old wrote. "Dad & son walked me down aisle. It was magical."

Menzel announced in September 2016 that she and her former Rent costar were getting hitched. "As if this week couldn't get any better I have wonderful news... my man and I are engaged!" she tweeted at the time. "We are so happy. It's a beautiful time."

Menzel, 45, and the Mighty Ducks star, 41, made their first red carpet debut at the White House Correspondents’ Association Dinner in Washington, D.C., in April 2015.

Menzel was previously married to Taye Diggs. The former couple, who also met on Broadway's Rent, separated after 10 years of marriage in December 2013 and are parents of son Walker, 7.

"[We] trust each other," Diggs, 46, exclusively told Us Weekly at the #DrinkGoodDoGood Campaign Launch in NYC on August 9. "I mean, it’s not even about trust. We both love our son so much, that the best way to raise him is to provide him with whatever we can — healthy foods."

The Private Practice alum also opened up about their son during Menzel's wedding weekend. "[He likes] basketball, kung fu and still dinosaurs," he gushed to Us at the My Little Pony special screening in NYC on Sunday.



