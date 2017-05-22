New couple alert? Scarlett Johansson is reportedly hooking up with Saturday Night Live’s Colin Jost. According to Page Six, the actress was spotted making out with the funnyman at SNL’s afterparty on Saturday, May 20, after the sketch comedy show’s season 42 finale.

“Scarlett and Colin were making out at the bar at the SNL season finale party at 30 Rock,” a witness told the site. “They would make out a bit, then go back to talking.”

According to E! News, the afterparty wasn’t the first rendezvous for the actress, 32, and comedian, 34.

"Saturday night wasn't the first time," an insider told E!. "It's been going on for a bit."

The alleged romance comes after Us Weekly confirmed that Johansson had filed for divorce from ex-husband Romain Dauriac in March. The exes share daughter Rose, 2.

