The first daughter is having second thoughts. Ivanka Trump "feels terrible" about posting a photo of herself and her husband, Jared Kushner, at a gala amid the chaos of her father President Donald Trump's immigration ban, a new Vanity Fair report claims.

Jabin Botsford/The Washington Post via Getty Images

The 35-year-old businesswoman posted a picture of herself in a stunning silver Carolina Herrera gown on Twitter and Instagram while attending the annual Alfalfa Club dinner on Sunday, January 29. Many critics attacked Ivanka for the "insensitive" post, which she shared as thousands of protesters stormed many of the nation's major airports, including New York's John F. Kennedy International Airport and Los Angeles International Airport, in opposition to Donald's executive order, which indefinitely banned admissions for Syrian refugees, temporarily banned citizens of seven Muslim-majority countries and suspended the U.S. Refugee Admissions Program.

A source familiar with the situation told Vanity Fair, in a report published on Monday, January 30, that Ivanka "feels terrible about the post, and does not want something like this to happen again." A second insider told the news outlet that although the post showed her "naiveté in not understanding her surroundings or circumstances," Ivanka "can adjust her behavior accordingly, and she's open to that." Despite the claims, the former model has yet to delete the post.



A photo posted by Ivanka Trump (@ivankatrump) on Jan 28, 2017 at 9:04pm PST

Ivanka and Kushner, 36, are both orthodox Jews who observe Shabbat, meaning they avoid technology and work from sundown on Friday until sundown on Saturday. Donald, 70, signed the controversial executive order late Friday, January 27, moments before sundown, meaning Kushner, his senior adviser, would not be in the White House during the backlash.



A source close to the Trump family told Vanity Fair that the couple, who wed in 2009, "were aware of the fallout from the executive order only in an oblique way until after sundown and the photograph was posted to social media."

Though the fashion designer does not have an official role in her father's administration, she stuck by his side throughout the 2016 presidential campaign, speaking at the Republican National Convention and showing her support for women and children. She has yet to comment on the real estate mogul's immigration ban, alleged sexual misconduct nor the women's marches that took place across the United States over inauguration weekend. Another source told Vanity Fair, "The photo made me feel like maybe she is more like her father than I'd initially thought."

Us Weekly exclusively reported earlier this month that while a federal antinepotism law could prevent Ivanka from holding an official White House position, "unofficially ... she will be Donald's closest adviser." A source close to the first daughter told Us that Donald "looks to Ivanka for advice and consultation on almost everything."



