Family love! Jamie Lynn Spears surprised her big sister, Britney Spears, at the 2017 Radio Disney Music Awards on Saturday, April 29, when she appeared on stage to present the pop superstar with the first-ever Icon Award.



Clad in Britney-inspired ensembles, the show's hosts, Kelsea Ballerini and Sofia Carson, were joined by singer-actress Hailee Steinfeld to perform a medley of Britney's biggest hits, including "...Baby One More Time" and "Circus." Toward the end of the performance, Jamie Lynn, 26, joined the trio on stage to sing "Till the World Ends" before handing the inaugural award to her sister.

"What a pleasant surprise, my goodness!" Britney, 35, exclaimed as the audience cheered her name. "This is such an honor. I want to thank Radio Disney so much for giving me their first-ever Icon Award. What can I say? This is such an honor! Your support throughout my career has meant so much to me."

The "Slumber Party" singer then took a moment to thank her fans, calling them "the freakin' best," as well as her sons, Sean Preston, 11, and Jayden James, 10, both of whom attended the event. "My two loves of my life, Jayden and Preston, my sons. You're the reason my heart beats, and I love you so much," she gushed.

Earlier in the night, Preston and Jayden had the chance to meet one of their favorite singers, Nick Jonas. "My boys and @nickjonas woo hoo #RDMA," Britney captioned a cute picture of her sons with the "Close" crooner, 24.

The 2017 Radio Disney Music Awards air on Disney Channel on Sunday, April 30, at 7 p.m. ET.



