Janice Dickinson attends the 4th Annual Reality TV Awards at Avalon on November 2, 2016 in Hollywood, California. Credit: Tara Ziemba/Getty Images

Not holding back. Self-proclaimed "world's first supermodel" Janice Dickinson took aim at Kendall Jenner and Kim Kardashian in an interview, questioning why they're constantly featured on magazine covers and insisting, "They're not models."

The newlywed — who married Dr. Robert Gerner on December 10 — didn't pull any punches during an interview on AfterBuzz TV's The Tomorrow Show With Keven Undergaro on Monday, December 19, and dished about flings with stars including Jack Nicholson, Warren Beatty and Mick Jagger before talking about today's crop of runway queens.



"I think she's lovely," Dickinson, 61, said when asked about Jenner, 21. "Don't get me wrong, but I don't think she's a supermodel, I don't."

The former America's Next Top Model judge said that Jenner and Gigi Hadid are only in-demand with designers and photographers because of their popularity on social media. "Give me a break. You think that's supermodel?" Dickinson said, looking at a photo of Jenner. "That is not supermodel … She can't beat me. She can't. Apples and oranges."



Dickinson, who began her modeling career in the 1970s and claims to have invented the term "supermodel," also mouthed off about Jenner's sister Kardashian, who shared a Vogue cover with husband Kanye West after their wedding in 2014, saying she was "shocked and disappointed" that editor in chief Anna Wintour would feature the couple on the cover of the renowned fashion magazine.



"Kim Kardashian made the cover of Vogue, which made me want to vomit. It was crazy," said the former modeling agency owner. "They're not models! They're reality TV stars! You know, modeling is extremely hard work, you have to have perfect proportions. The Kardashians do not have couture proportion."

