One fateful day! On January 1, 2017, Hills fans rejoiced as Lauren Conrad announced she and her husband, William Tell, were expecting their first child. Meanwhile, fellow Hills alum — and LC’s ex — Jason Wahler found out the same day that his wife, Ashley Slack Wahler, was pregnant after six months of trying.

“This is so funny — so we found out the morning of New Year's Day [that I was pregnant],” Ashley exclusively tells Us Weekly. “Then I saw that Lauren was pregnant that same day, that she came out saying she was pregnant, and I was laughing, because I’m like, ‘Oh my gosh, that’s so funny that it just happened all at the same time.’”

This is not the first time the two had coinciding major life moments. On October 12, 2013, Jason and Ashley were married in Malibu. The next morning, Conrad announced that she and Tell had gotten engaged over the weekend.

“Literally, we texted somebody saying, ‘Oh my God, we’re pregnant!’ and they sent us the thing about Lauren and I’m like, ‘Oh God,’ because there was that whole debacle when we got married and then she announced her engagement. I was like, ‘So awkward,’” explains Jason.

Wahler and Conrad’s tumultuous relationship was well-documented on The Hills. The two split in 2006, with Wahler later explaining his alcoholism was a major contributor to their rocky romance. Fortunately, Wahler got sober in July 2010 and has since committed his life to overcoming the stigmas associated with addiction and helping those fighting similar battles.

Wahler and Conrad are not the only Hills alums expecting babies. Whitney Port and her husband, Tim Rosenman, announced on February 9 that they’re expecting their first child too.

