Moving on! Javi Marroquin took to Twitter to share that he and ex-wife Kailyn Lowry have put their tumultuous past behind them and are now focusing on their 3-year-old son, Lincoln.

The Teen Mom 2 star's comments came after a fan tried taunting him with a photo of Lowry, 25, posing at a recent book signing with two fans wearing "Team Javi Puta" shirts. "Look you made it to ex wifey's book signing @Javimarroquin9," the user wrote.

Look you made it to ex wifey's book signing 💁🏻💁🏻 @Javimarroquin9 pic.twitter.com/OIUU5c3JYO — Freaking Monkey (@freakingmonkey5) March 25, 2017

Marroquin, 24, wasn't too bothered by the picture. "Their shirts are epic," he replied, seemingly laughing off the women's attire. In a second tweet, he added, "At the end of the day that isn't cool. That's my sons mother. We've put everything behind us to raise our son the right way."



Their shirts are epic https://t.co/AMsF7cMFyD — Javi Marroquin (@Javimarroquin9) March 25, 2017

At the end of the day that isn't cool. That's my sons mother. We've put everything behind us to raise our son the right way 🙌🏻 — Javi Marroquin (@Javimarroquin9) March 25, 2017

The tweet was a complete 180 for the MTV star, who exclusively told Us Weekly just last month that his relationship with Lowry was past a point of no return. "I'm disgusted when I look at her," he said. Marroquin — who is now dating Real World: Skeletons alum Madison Channing Walls — and Lowry called it quits in May 2016 after nearly three years of marriage.



JMA/Star Max/GC Images

Lowry, meanwhile, recently announced that she is pregnant with her third child, though she has yet to name the father. "I know this isn't an ideal situation but I know everything will be okay," the 16 and Pregnant alum, who is also mom of 7-year-old son Isaac with ex Jo Rivera, wrote in a blog post on February 24.



Sign up now for the Us Weekly newsletter to get breaking celebrity news, hot pics and more delivered straight to your inbox!