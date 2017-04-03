Javi Marroquin’s new romance was short-lived. Just two weeks after the Teen Mom 2 star started dating Madison Channing Walls, the couple already called it quits, according to RadarOnline.com.

The 24-year-old reality star added that he’s doing “great” after the breakup. “We just decided being friends is better off,” he told the outlet.

As previously reported, Walls, who starred on Real World: Skeletons, confirmed their relationship to E! News on March 22. “Javi and I are definitely together. We are definitely boyfriend and girlfriend,” she said. “I love that he is a gentleman, and I like his core values and that he has morals and just what he stands for.”



The pair, who already deleted several of their Instagram photos of each other, are both single parents. Marroquin shares 3-year-old Lincoln with ex-wife Kailyn Lowry, while Walls co-parents her 13-month-old daughter, Harper, with her ex and Real World costar Tony Raines. However, distance is a factor that could have posed a problem for the duo. Marroquin, who is in the Air Force, resides in Delaware, and Walls lives halfway across the country in Austin, Texas.

Marroquin previously told E! that he kept Lowry, 25, in the loop about his romance. “Kail knows about the relationship for sure,” he said in March. “I’m happy for Kail. I wish her nothing but the best and health and wellness and all of that stuff, you know? I’m here for her. We actually are in a good place, and I just want health for her and the baby.”

The 16 and Pregnant alum — who is also mom of Isaac, 7, with ex Jo Rivera — is currently expecting her third child. She has not yet revealed the father but has said her sons are excited to have another sibling.

