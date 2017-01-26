Third one’s a charm! Jenelle Evans shared new photos of her new baby girl, Ensley Jolie Eason, together with her boyfriend, David Eason.

In one photo, the sleepy little girl, who is wearing a tiny hat with a big bow, is struggling to open her eyes. “Good morning world! #Precious,” the 25-year-old wrote on the Thursday, January 26, Instagram pic. The Teen Mom 2 star also shared an Instagram collage later that day with two photos of Ensley in a black hat and a floral patterned dress, and captioned it, “My sugar plum.”

As Us Weekly previously reported, the MTV personality announced her daughter’s birth on Tuesday, January 24, by posting a pic of herself in the hospital bed breastfeeding with David at her side. “And she has arrived,” Evans captioned it.

Ensley was born at 10:40 a.m. ET on Tuesday, four days early. “Let the collection of baby girl bows begin! She’s so precious and beautiful. I’m so in love with her already,” Evans tweeted a few hours after welcoming her daughter. “Happy and healthy!”

The North Carolina native is already mom of son Jace, 7, with ex Andrew Lewis, and son Kaiser, 2, with ex-fiancé Nathan Griffith. Evans’ mom, Barbara, currently has custody of Jace, while the 16 and Pregnant alum splits custody of Kaiser with Griffith. David also has a daughter, Maryssa, from a previous relationship.



After Evans announced her pregnancy back in August, she told Us Weekly that she couldn’t wait to finally add a girl to her family. “I’ve got my girl now, and I’m very ecstatic, very happy to be actually decorating stuff and all girls’ stuff, and all my friends are like, ‘Oh, my gosh, you’re going to be so spoiled’” she told Us. “Because all my friends, they just have little boys, so it’s like everyone is just so super-excited for me."



Evans’ Teen Mom 2 costar Chelsea Houska had a baby this week, too. Houska shared the news on Wednesday that she had welcomed her second child, a baby boy named Watson Cole, with her husband, Cole DeBoer. Their other costar, Kailyn Lowry, sent well wishes to her pal Houska, but neglected but congratulate Evans on her baby.



Teen Mom 2 airs on MTV Mondays at 9 p.m. ET.

