Did someone forget to pay the electric bill? Teen Mom 2 star Jenelle Evans revealed that the hospital's power went out just before she gave birth to her third child, daughter Ensley.

"Right before I delivered Ensley made the power of the hospital go out and I thought I would deliver in the dark but generators came on!" the reality star, 25, tweeted on Wednesday, January 25.

And she has arrived. ?? A post shared by Jenelle Evans (@j_evans1219) on Jan 24, 2017 at 9:10am PST

One day earlier, Evans announced that she and her boyfriend, David Eason, welcomed their first child together in Wilmington, North Carolina. Ensley was born at 10:40 a.m., four days before her January 28 due date.

"Let the collection of baby girl bows begin! she's so precious and beautiful. I'm so in love with her already!" Evans tweeted at the time.

The proud mom also posted a cute pic of Eason dropping milk into the newborn's mouth with a feeding syringe. "Who says dads can't breastfeed? In their own way of course… lol," Evans captioned the Instagram pic.

Who says dads can't breastfeed? In their own way of course… lol ??? @easondavid88 A post shared by Jenelle Evans (@j_evans1219) on Jan 24, 2017 at 10:46pm PST

Earlier this month, Evans was the guest of honor at a baby shower. "Thanks to @jamielynnwilshire and @itsashlibee for throwing the best baby shower ever!" the 16 and Pregnant alum captioned a group pic of her friends afterward. "It's awesome to have such a great group of friends that come from hours away to celebrate my new baby girl's arrival soon!"

Little Ensley now joins big brothers Jace, 7, and Kaiser, 2. Evans had Jace with ex Andrew Lewis and Kaiser with ex-fiancé Nathan Griffith.

Sign up now for the Us Weekly newsletter to get breaking celebrity news, hot pics and more delivered straight to your inbox!

Want stories like these delivered straight to your phone? Download the Us Weekly iPhone app now!