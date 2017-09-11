Jennifer Lawrence is continuing to gush over her boyfriend, Darren Aronofsky. While promoting their new psychological thriller, mother!, Lawrence, 27, told Entertainment Tonight what makes her boyfriend of more than a year such a great director. "I mean, his point of view, his artistic uniqueness,” she said in an interview published on Monday September 11."He's just brilliant. Incredibly instinctual.”



The director, 48, has similar praises about his love’s acting skills. "Well, I don't know what makes her great — maybe it was her parents, maybe it was the Kentucky water,” he joked to ET. "I have no idea, but she's, like, a once-in-a-generation talent, and just a whirlwind and a hurricane and an earthquake and a thunderstorm of talent.”

Walter McBride/FilmMagic; Michael Tran/Getty Images

As previously reported, the duo first sparked dating rumors in September 2016 and stepped out publicly for the first time two months later. Lawrence was previously in relationships with her X-Men costar Nicholas Hoult and Coldplay frontman Chris Martin, while Aronofsky was previously engaged to Rachel Weisz, with whom he shares his 11-year-old son, Henry.

The typically-private couple similarly praised each other in Vogue’s September issue. “We had energy,” Lawrence said of early interactions on set with Aronofsky. “I had energy for him. I don’t know how he felt about me.”



The Hunger Games star added: “I’ve been in relationships before where I am just confused. And I’m never confused with him."

While Aronofsky didn’t speak to their relationship, he did rave to Vogue about Lawrence’s onscreen presence. ”It’s such a raw, natural talent she has,” he said. “I always kind of compare her to Michael Jordan.”

