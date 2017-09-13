Jennifer Lawrence, a self-proclaimed Bravo and Real Housewives superfan, was beyond surprised when Luann de Lesseps announced her divorce from husband Tom D'Agostino.



"I was horrified and shocked," the Oscar winner, 27, said during an interview on The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon on Tuesday, September 12. "My stomach dropped because I realized that I had just seen the reunion, which means they aren't filming. And so I texted Andy [Cohen] and I was like, 'Get a camera in Ramona [Singer]'s face right now.' And I also told him to show the moment in the Berkshires where Bethenny [Frankel] is crying and goes, 'I just don't think your guy is a good guy.'"



"Anyway," Lawrence joked. "It's hard to explain the ways of producing if you're not a producer."

The Mother! actress has never been shy about the Bravo franchise being one of her biggest guilty pleasures. "I am, I guess, kind of a producer of all of the Real Housewives. Andy Cohen and I, I would call us colleagues," she quipped. "I get really passionate and I give him a lot of advice."

In fact, she watches nearly every Real Housewives iteration. "With Beverly Hills, my friends and I have a drinking game any time Lisa Rinna says her husband's full name, Harry Hamlin. Have you guys ever noticed that? She always goes, 'Harry Hamlin's on his way!'" Lawrence said with a laugh.

De Lesseps, 52, took to Twitter in early August to announce that she and D'Agostino, 50, had split after seven months of marriage. Now, she is focusing on herself. "Luann is doing really well," a source close to the Real Housewives of New York City star exclusively told Us Weekly. "The divorce was so hard for her and the fact that it was so public was shocking."

