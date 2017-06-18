Fit and fabulous! Jennifer Lopez and Alex Rodriguez showed off their beach bodies during a romantic vacation to Antibes, France, on Thursday, June 15.



The "Ain't Your Mama" singer, 47, looked incredible in a cream-colored crochet monokini, which hugged her fit figure. She accessorized the look with a pair of aviator sunglasses and her signature hoop earrings. The former New York Yankees player, 41, bared his tanned, muscular physique in a pair of navy swim trunks.

Lopez was seen spraying herself with a bottle of tanning oil while Rodriguez lounged on a set of pillows and sent a text message on his smartphone. Later in the afternoon, Rodriguez hopped off the yacht and jumped into the water as a male friend snapped photos of the daredevil.

Over the weekend, the couple stopped by the Louvre in Paris. A-Rod shared a sweet photo of his girlfriend looking at Leonardo da Vinci's famous Mona Lisa painting on his Instagram Story. J.Lo looked stunning in a Gucci dress and pulled her hair into a low ponytail.



Since they began dating earlier this year, Lopez and Rodriguez have traveled across the globe to places including New York, the Dominican Republic and the Bahamas. "She hasn't felt this way about anyone in a long time and [her family is] very excited for her," a source exclusively told Us Weekly of the Shades of Blue actress' romance.

